2 women dead in Fresno motel room; toxic fumes suspected

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Two women have been found dead in a Fresno motel and authorities say they may have died from a toxic chemical.

Police say the women were found dead at a Motel 6 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday after a maintenance worker smelled fumes and checked the room.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the women were found near the bathroom door and were wearing respirator masks. He says there was some sort of "chemical-making process" inside the room that apparently created sulfuric acid.

Dyer says investigators are trying to determine whether the women died accidentally or whether they may have been involved in a double suicide or even a murder-suicide.

Because of the fumes, six other people, including motel workers, were examined at a hospital.