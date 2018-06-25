2-week sprint to runoffs coming to an end in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a two-week sprint, South Carolina's runoff elections are almost here.

Voters will have two statewide races on the Republican ballot. Gov. Henry McMaster and businessman John Warren face off as McMaster tries to win a full term. Attorney General Alan Wilson faces state Rep. Todd Atwater.

Both Democrats and Republicans will choose nominees to replace U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy in the Upstate 4th Congressional District.

Conventional wisdom says runoffs typically see significantly fewer voters than primaries. The numbers in South Carolina show mixed results.

The 2002 Republican governor's primary saw just a 3 percent drop in turnout, but the GOP 7th Congressional District runoff in 2012 saw a 20 percent drop.

No surprises with the weather. It will be typical South Carolina summer — hot, humid with afternoon thunderstorms.