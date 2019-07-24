2 turtles released in Florida lagoon after rehab stint

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Two juvenile green turtles named Don King and Kazoo are back in their natural habitat after rehabbing at a Florida zoo.

Brevard Zoo spokesman Elliott Zirulnik said in a news release that the turtles were released into the Indian River Lagoon on Tuesday.

Zirulnik says Don King arrived at the zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center on March 29 with a fractured front flipper and a healed fracture to the skull. He was also covered in barnacles. Kazoo was brought in on May 27 after he was found floating and lethargic at Cocoa Riverfront Park.

He says they were both treated with nutritional support and medication.