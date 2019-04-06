2 trapped in car, thousands lose power due to downed poles

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say downed power poles and lines trapped two people in a car just south of Seattle in Tukwila and caused some 17,000 customers to lose power.

Tukwila Police said on Twitter that the power outage was reported at about 3:50 p.m. Friday, around the same time police responded to a collision on East Marginal Way South near the Museum of Flight.

Police say the road was closed in both directions and crews were working to deactivate the power lines and get the people out of the car.

Seattle City Light reports the outages were in Burien, South Seattle, White Center and Tukwila.