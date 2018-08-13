https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/2-tourists-3-first-responders-recover-after-13152787.php
2 tourists, 3 first responders recover after Georgia rescue
TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. (AP) — Two tourists and three emergency crew members are recovering after a rescue in the north Georgia mountains.
Chad Black, director of Habersham County Emergency Services Director Chad Black tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one person was injured from a "substantial fall" Sunday near a waterfall in Tallulah Gorge.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources flew the person to a Gainesville hospital.
Black says a second tourist was treated for heat exhaustion and exposure.
One emergency crew member was also taken by helicopter to a Gainesville hospital. Two more crew members were treated for heat exhaustion and exposure.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com
