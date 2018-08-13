2 tourists, 3 first responders recover after Georgia rescue

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. (AP) — Two tourists and three emergency crew members are recovering after a rescue in the north Georgia mountains.

Chad Black, director of Habersham County Emergency Services Director Chad Black tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one person was injured from a "substantial fall" Sunday near a waterfall in Tallulah Gorge.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources flew the person to a Gainesville hospital.

Black says a second tourist was treated for heat exhaustion and exposure.

One emergency crew member was also taken by helicopter to a Gainesville hospital. Two more crew members were treated for heat exhaustion and exposure.

