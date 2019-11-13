2 teens burned during pot extraction, not Stead oven fire

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno fire officials say a kitchen fire at a house in Stead that originally was blamed on an exploding oven was started by two teenagers who were burning butane in a marijuana extraction process and suffered severe burns.

KOLO-TV reports the teenage boys whose names have not been released were flown to a burn center in Sacramento for treatment on Tuesday.

Authorities initially reported an oven explosion sparked the fire that left the house uninhabitable north of Reno Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the teens reported the incident from a short distance away.

Reno police said they had significant burns to their hands and were told to stay in place for treatment but they left the scene. They were found later Tuesday.

An elderly woman’s hair was severely singed by the flames.

The incident remains under investigation.

