2 suffer burns at Kansas City water treatment facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two workers have been hurt at a Kansas City water treatment facility.

KMBC-TV reports that the workers at KC Water's Water Treatment Plant were rushed to a hospital Sunday morning after coming into contact with slurry of lime, which is used to soften the water. A KC Water official says the workers suffered chemical burns.

One employee was released from the hospital a short time later, while the second employee will remain hospitalized for a few days.