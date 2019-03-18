2 rescued from fast-flowing wash in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles firefighters have rescued a man and woman who were swept miles down a fast-flowing wash in the San Fernando Valley.

The Fire Department says it's not known how the pair ended up in Pacoima Wash, but one of them was able to call 911 early Monday and speak with dispatchers while being swept along at 20 mph.

The 21-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were finally able to grasp onto a wall near an overpass.

Firefighters deployed an aerial ladder and lowered a firefighter on a harness.

Both people were quickly extricated and taken to a hospital but appeared to have no significant injuries.

Pacoima Wash is part of the tributary system of the Los Angeles River.