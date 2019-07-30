2 refugees in Arizona charged with supporting Islamic State

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Somalia refugees living in Arizona were charged with providing support to a terror group after authorities say they were planning to travel from Tucson to Egypt to join the Islamic State.

A criminal charge unsealed Monday alleged 21-year-old Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and 20-year-old Abdi Yemani Hussein had told an undercover FBI employee that they wanted to travel to the Middle East to carry out violence and "achieve martyrdom."

Both men were arrested Friday after they checked in for their flights and made their way through security at the Tucson airport.

Tom Hartzell, attorney for Mohamed, didn't return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment on his client's behalf.

Brad Roach, attorney for Hussein, says his client is asserting his innocence.