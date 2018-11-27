2 premature infants with bacterial infection die in NJ

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials say two premature infants with a bacterial infection have died.

The Health Department is investigating the A. baumannii outbreak at University Hospital in Newark and said Tuesday that the infants had confirmed cases of the bacteria.

They died last week and were not identified.

A third infant with the bacteria was previously reported to have died.

The department says the two infants contracted the infection six weeks ago but had other medical conditions due to being born premature, meaning the bacterial infection may not be the cause of death.

The department says a survey team is on site and investigating the hospital's policies.

State officials first became aware of the infection last month when four cases were confirmed.

The fourth infant was discharged last month.