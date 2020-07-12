2 people die in motorcycle hit-and-run in western Michigan

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a hit-and-run crash in western Michigan, state police said.

The victims were a 63-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Newaygo. They were hit while riding a motorcycle Saturday in Newaygo County's Croton Township, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

Police said the driver fled the scene. The silver car probably has damage on the passenger side and is missing a passenger side mirror.

The car was trying to pass another vehicle when it struck the motorcycle. Anyone with information can call (231) 873-2171.