2 people, 2 dogs escape N Carolina plane crash uninjured

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A couple and their two dogs were flying in a small plane from Massachusetts to Florida when it suddenly crashed in North Carolina.

Ken and Becca Brown and their Goldendoodles, Abby and Willa, escaped injury in the Thursday crash in Kenansville, news outlets report.

Ken Brown said credited a parachute attached to the plane with saving the family's “bacon," as it allowed the plane to safely stop in some trees just feet above the ground.

It's unclear what caused the plane to go down. Ken Brown said the flight seemed average right up until he heard silence.

“The engine quit and beyond a couple of things to figure out why there’s nothing you can do other than find where you are going to end up,” he told WCTI-TV.

The Cirrus SR22 had taken off from the Southbridge Municipal Airport in Massachusetts and was heading to Venice Municipal Airport in Florida when it crashed in the grove of trees in Kenansville, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said. The couple had planned to refuel in Elizabethtown, Ken Brown said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.