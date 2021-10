FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two officers were injured when a large fight broke out at a South Florida high school just after the dismissal bell Monday.

Fort Lauderdale Police had few details about the fight at Dillard High School, but said the school resource officer was notified of a huge fight on campus and was injured when he intervened. He was taken to the hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, Detective Ali Adamson said.