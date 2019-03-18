2 new members join Mississippi House after special elections

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two new members have joined the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn swore in Solomon Osborne and Ronnie Crudup Jr. on Monday after each won a special election Tuesday to fill vacancies.

Osborne is representing District 32 in parts of Leflore County. Former Rep. Willie Perkins resigned to become a chancery judge.

Crudup is representing District 71 in parts of Hinds County. Former Rep. Adrienne Wooten resigned to become a circuit judge.

An April 2 runoff is set in House District 101 in Lamar County between Kent McCarty and Steven Utroska. They aim to succeed former Rep. Brad Touchstone, who resigned to become a county court judge.

Current terms end in January, and candidates will have to run again later this year to remain in office.