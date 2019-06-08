2 motorcyclists killed in accident inside Boston tunnel

BOSTON (AP) — Two motorcyclists have been killed in an early morning accident inside a major tunnel in downtown Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say the double fatal crash happened at about 2 a.m. inside the Thomas P. "Tip" O'Neill Jr. Tunnel.

Investigators said it appears a group of several motorcyclists were riding on the northbound portion of the Interstate-93 tunnel.

Police said that for reasons that are still under investigation, two of the riders lost control of their motorcycles in the tunnel at Exit 23 and crashed, each suffering fatal injuries.

Both were determined to be dead at the scene.

Police described both victims as young adult males. Their identities were not immediately released.

The tunnel was built as part of Boston's massive Big Dig transportation project and opened to traffic in 2003.