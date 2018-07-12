2 motorcyclists killed after colliding with SUV in Shoreline

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — Two motorcyclist were killed in a crash in Shoreline, Washington.

KOMO-TV reports that investigators said just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday two motorcycles collided with an SUV on State Route 104.

The State Patrol says a group of three motorcyclists was traveling east on SR 104 when two of them struck an SUV that was headed west. Both motorcycles burst into flames.

One of the riders was thrown from his motorcycle and was hit by a truck. Both motorcyclist died at the scene. The third motorcyclist was able to slow and avoid the crash.

Witnesses told troopers the two motorcycles were speeding. The state patrol is still investigating.

The State Patrol said one of the riders killed was a 26-year-old man from Shoreline. The other has not yet been identified. No one in the SUV was hurt.

