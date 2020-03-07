2 more presumptive coronavirus cases confirmed; now 4 total

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania has announced two more presumptive cases of the new coronavirus, making a total of four in the commonwealth so far.

Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement Saturday evening that both individuals “are from Montgomery County, have mild symptoms, are in isolation at home and were exposed to an area of the United States" where the virus is present.

On Friday, officials confirmed the first two cases, one in Delaware County and one in northeastern Pennsylvania's Wayne County, both also described as mild cases of people in isolation in their homes. Officials said they expected more Pennsylvania cases in the coming days and weeks and repeated that caution on Saturday.

Pennsylvania's health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said in a statement that the commonwealth is “ prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus in Pennsylvania.”

The governor signed an emergency disaster declaration Friday to grant state agencies more freedom to use resources to respond to the virus.