2 more West Nile virus cases confirmed in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials have confirmed two more human cases of the West Nile virus.

The state Department of Health says a 76-year-old Essex County man and an 80-year-old Hudson County woman were both recently diagnosed with the illness. A 74-year-old Hunterdon County man had tested positive earlier this month.

All three patients were hospitalized but have since been released. Their names and further details about them have not been disclosed.

State health officials are reminding residents about steps they can take to protect themselves, such as wearing long sleeves and pants and avoid being outdoors during peak hours, which is dawn and dusk.