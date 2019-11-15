2 more Republicans enter race to challenge Democrat Slotkin

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Two more Republicans are entering the race to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, whose districts stretches between Lansing and the northern Detroit suburbs.

Paul Junge, who worked as an immigration official in the Trump administration, an East Lansing lawyer Kristina Lyke announced their candidacies Thursday.

Junge says he would “defend conservative values,” while Lyke says her campaign is the “direct result” of Slotkin’s support of the impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump.

Other Republicans who previously launched campaigns are State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder and Mike Detmer, who sells cars.

Slotkin, who has a national security background, is in her first term after winning the seat that had been held by Republicans.