2 men shoot at vehicle carrying undercover Philadelphia cops

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men fired shots at a vehicle carrying three undercover police officers, in Philadelphia, causing a crash and leaving two officers with minor injuries.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

The officers were in an unmarked vehicle when a man on a bicycle began riding along the driver’s side, authorities said. When the officer driving the vehicle asked the bicyclist “if he was OK,” authorities say the man pulled out a gun and started shooting into the vehicle.

The vehicle was struck several times and soon rolled up on a sidewalk and hit a fence. The three officers then got out and two returned fire, authorities said.

Another man down the street then began shooting toward the officers, but it wasn't clear if any of his shots hit them or the vehicle. Both shooters fled the area a short time later, and they remained at large Saturday.

One shot went through the driver’s seat of the vehicle and hit an officer in the back, but the bullet was stopped his vest. He was treated at a hospital for an undisclosed injury, while the female officer was also hospitalized with cuts to her left leg that apparently were caused by bullets or broken glass fragments.

The third officer was not injured.

It wasn't clear Saturday what sparked the shooting or if either shooter knew the people in the vehicle were officers.