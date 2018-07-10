2 killed in wrong-way crash in Waite Park

WAITE PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash in Waite Park which killed two people.

Authorities say the motorist was heading west in the eastbound lane of a busy street about 7 p.m. Monday and collided with another vehicle, killing that driver and a passenger.

The victims are identified as 61-year-old Richard Tomlinson of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and his passenger, 77-year-old Roger Nelson of Clearwater. Police say Tomlinson was in town to test drive a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino owned by Nelson that he was considering buying. Minnesota Public Radio reports Tomlinson was at the wheel of the El Camino when it was hit.

Waite Park Police Chief David Bentrud says the driver of the vehicle heading the wrong way suffered minor injuries and was treated at St. Cloud Hospital.