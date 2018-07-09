2 killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 20

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — A man and woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 20 near Rhodes Road in Sedro-Woolley.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports that 64-year-old Wayne Gunsolley and 67-year-old Patricia Gunsolley died after being struck by a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old Burlington woman, was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

The State Patrol says the two were outside their parked vehicle when they were struck by the eastbound Nissan Titan.

