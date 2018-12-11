2 inmates stabbed during Southern California prison riot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two inmates have been stabbed during a riot at a Southern California prison.

California correction officials say 20 to 25 prisoners began rioting late Monday morning in a yard at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego.

Guards used pepper spray to break up the riot.

Authorities say two inmates were taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds but there's no immediate word on their conditions.

Five weapons made by inmates were seized.

The cause of the riot is under investigation.