2 injured in explosive Las Vegas house fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two people were hurt and more were evacuated after an explosive house fire in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas fire officials say the man suffered significant burns in the Saturday-night fire that also set off several explosions in the house. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say one explosion went off just as firefighters arrived and was forceful enough to push the firefighters back. The house was between two apartment buildings and both were evacuated.

Firefighters used a ladder to douse the blaze, which was under control in about 20 minutes. Neither apartment building was damaged, but one person who lived in the apartments was hospitalized with minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators are probing what caused the blaze the gutted the home built in 1931.