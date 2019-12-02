2 die in central New York apartment house fire

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — State police say two people are dead after an apartment house fire in central New York.

Police say the fire broke out in a house divided into four apartments in the village of Lowville shortly before midnight Saturday night. Firefighters found two adults dead on the second floor.

Firefighters rescued a man from the front porch roof. He was treated at Lewis County General Hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Autopsies are scheduled to confirm the victims’ identities and determine their cause of death.