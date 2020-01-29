2 dead, including child, in Connecticut house fire

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Two people including a child have died in a Connecticut house fire, authorities say.

The fire in Plainfield was reported at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The homeowner was outside and told crews that two people were still inside, Fire Marshal Paul Yellen said.

Firefighters could not get in the house at first, but once the fire was under control, crews entered the building and found two bodies on the second floor, he said.

The victims' names were not released pending autopsy results, but one was a 9-year-old child, authorities said.

The child's school, Plainfield Memorial School, is implementing a support system of counselors, psychologists and social workers.

“The student, a fourth-grader, was new to that school, but not to the district,” Superintendent Kenneth DiPietro told The Bulletin of Norwich. “We wanted to organize and let staff and teachers know about this in advance.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.