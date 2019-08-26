https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/2-dead-after-being-struck-by-vehicle-in-suburban-14378169.php
2 dead after being struck by vehicle in suburban Detroit
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle in suburban Detroit.
Farmington Hills police say witnesses reported that the pedestrians were attempting to cross a road when they were hit around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Additional details including the names of those involved weren't immediately released. The crash is under investigation.
View Comments