LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two people in the Detroit area have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Michigan officials announced Tuesday.

A woman in Oakland County had traveled outside the country, while a man from Wayne County had traveled within the U.S., said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's medical executive.

They're both in hospitals. Both cases will be reviewed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared with Khaldun and recommended that people wash their hands thoroughly, avoid touching their faces and stop shaking hands with others.

“These sound simple but they work” and will help mitigate the spread, said Whitmer, who declared a state of emergency.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

