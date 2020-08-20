2 cops ousted for acts related to probe of woman's death

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Two suburban Detroit police officers have been fired after they attempted to conceal evidence in an investigation of the death of a Black woman who was in custody, officials said.

The city of Harper Woods identified them as Deputy Chief John Vorgitch and Officer Michael Pineau.

Priscilla Slater died in June while in a police lockup following a drug arrest. The cause hasn't been publicly disclosed.

Harper Woods has been targeted by protesters who want more information. Ken Poynter, referring to the criticism, resigned as mayor in July after saying he understood “why white people would become white supremacists.” He apologized for the remark.

State police, meanwhile, are investigating Slater's death.

John Gillooly, an attorney for the city, said officials were told that information possibly relevant to the state police investigation had been removed from a report.

“The city did its investigation into those allegations, found out the information was credible, and the deputy chief who directed the officer to remove the information and the officer who changed his police report were terminated” Wednesday, Gillooly said.