2 charged in connection with 7-year-old's crosswalk death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have been charged in connection with an Indianapolis vehicle crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in a crosswalk and seriously injured her mother and a crossing guard.

Prosecutors said Torrell King, 21, and a 17-year-old female were charged in the September incident. King faces felony charges including reckless homicide. Authorities said said the teenager, who didn’t have a valid driver’s license, faces reckless homicide and and charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.