2 businesses sue pipeline company over 2016 explosion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two businesses whose Northwest Portland storefronts were destroyed by a 2016 gas explosion have filed new lawsuits against the company that was digging at the time.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland Bagelworks owners Kim and Rik Bartel are suing Loy Clark Pipeline for $2.6 million, alleging criminal negligence and trespass. They also allege that their 21-year-old daughter died as a result of stress and anxiety from the explosion.

Dosha SalonSpa has also sued Loy Clark Pipeline for $1.4 million, alleging trespass. Both businesses are requesting a jury trial.

Andrea Blessum, a spokeswoman for Loy Clark Pipeline, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the company couldn't comment on pending litigation.

On Oct. 19, 2016, Loy Clark Pipeline employees dug into a sidewalk and their excavator hit a natural gas pipeline. That caused a series of explosions in and around the building at 500 NW 23rd Avenue, injuring at least eight firefighters, police officers and residents in the upscale shopping district.

The day after the blast happened the Tualatin-based subcontractor took responsibility for causing it.

10 other businesses and individuals have also filed lawsuits against Loy Clark related to the explosion.