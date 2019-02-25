2 brothers killed in New Britain house fire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say two brothers were killed in a house fire in New Britain.

Fire officials say three firefighters were also injured in Sunday's blaze.

New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz says a third person in the home was able to escape from the home, but the two brothers became trapped.

Ortiz says firefighters entered the home but had to retreat because of worsening conditions inside.

Ortiz says one firefighter fell from the roof and two others suffered burns. All of them are expected to be OK.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Officials at New Britain High School told The Harford Courant that a 17-year-old who attended the school was killed in the fire.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.