2 arrested after fight at interior design office

WESTPORT — An office fight at a prominent interior design firm in town resulted in the arrest of two Westport residents.

On June 19, officers arrived at the Main Street office of Gilles Clement Designs on a report of a fight that occured. The victim and his employer, Gilles Clement, had a heated discussion over the termination of the victim’s employment and, during the course of the argument, Aida Delic entered the office and attempted to calm down both men, police said.

Delic later attempted to take away the victim’s cellphone and a struggle ensued between the three people, police said. The victim suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Police submitted warrants for Clement and Delic’s arrest and, on July 6, both turned themselves in to police headquarters. They were charged with disorderly conduct and released on a court-ordered promise to appear. Clement and Delic are scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 16.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1