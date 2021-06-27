2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 10:13 p.m.
Wreckage is seen where a train collided with a vehicle, killing three occupants, including a child, in the 10300 block of South Vincennes in the East Beverly neighborhood of Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021.
CHICAGO (AP) — Two adults and a child were killed after a Metra train struck their vehicle Sunday in Chicago, officials said.
A train heading north into the city struck a vehicle just after 5 p.m. on the city's Far South Side and pushed it a half-mile before coming to a complete stop, Chicago fire officials told the Chicago Sun-Times.