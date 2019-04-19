2 Westport police officers injured in struggle with suspect

WESTPORT — Formal charges are pending against a man who injured two officers during a struggle Friday morning, town police said.

Around 10:30 a.m., Westport police officers responded to multiple calls for a man “in his underwear walking on Post Road East without shoes. One of the callers reported the male had defecated on the sidewalk by Winslow Park,” according to Lt. Jillian Cabana.

The officers found the man on Myrtle Avenue, near Church Lane. The first responding officer walked up to him to do a welfare check and was “immediately struck in the face and a struggle ensued,” Cabana said. Additional officers showed up and tried to subdue the suspect, who was resisting being taken into custody. One officer was bit during the incident, Cabana said.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after a struggle and was transported to the hospital. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be charged with three counts of assault of public safety personnel and breach of peace when he is released from the hospital. His identitiy will be released when he is formally charged, Cabana said.

The two injured officers were taken to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Cabana said additional charges are possible.