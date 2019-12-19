2 Westport eateries fail November health inspections

The Sherwood Diner in Westport, CT. The Sherwood Diner in Westport, CT. Photo: Chris Marquette /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 2 Westport eateries fail November health inspections 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Two Westport eateries failed November health inspections, with one failing its follow-up re-inspection.

Establishments can fail health inspections two ways: Either by obtaining a score under 80 out of 100, or by receiving just one four-point deduction. Subsequent re-inspections are typically carried out two weeks after the initial inspection was completed.

SIGN UP here to get daily Westport News and alerts on breaking news

Westport Chinese Takeout on Saugatuck Avenue failed a Nov. 7 health inspection with a 75 after receiving a four-point deduction and falling below a score of 80. According to the inspection report, chicken was being held at room temperature and kept out without refrigeration. The food was subsequently thrown out on site.

Additionally, the consumer advisory was missing a reminder asterisk for the restaurant’s sushi.

Westport Chinese Takeout later failed a re-inspection on Dec. 4 with a 78 after receiving a four-point deduction and again falling below a score of 80. According to the inspection report, products in the restaurant’s cooler were not being held at proper temperature. All of the items were thrown out during the inspection.

Sherwood Diner on Post Road East failed a Nov. 26 health inspection with a score of 88 after receiving a four-point deduction due to food temperature issues.

According to the report, a display window where fruit was being held was not properly maintaining temperature. The items were thrown out during the inspection.

Sherwood Diner has not yet had its re-inspection.

Managers from the two businesses were unavailable for comment.

Jeera Little Thai Kitchen also passed its re-inspection with a score of 87 after failing in October.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com