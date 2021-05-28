2 St. Louis County corrections officers indicted for assault

Two former St. Louis County corrections officers have been indicted for allegedly assaulting inmates, the county prosecuting attorney's office announced Friday in the latest accusations of mistreatment at lockups in the area.

Justin Mohler, 37, is charged with third-degree felony assault for punching an inmate at the county jail in Clayton in the face and neck on July 17, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Ball's office said. Kurtis Bromeier, also 37, is charged with fourth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, for striking a disabled man in the head at the jail, it said.