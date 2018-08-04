2 Spokane GOP members resign after white national speaker

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane County Republican Party Cecily Wright wasn't the only one to resign after a video surfaced showing her defend a 22-year-old white nationalist.

The Spokesman-Review says Abigail Osborne and Vitaliy Maksimov also stepped down from the county GOP's Central Committee this week after Wright came under fire Tuesday for introducing James Allsup during a July meeting of a local conservative group.

A prolific YouTuber known for racist taunts and extreme stances on immigration, Allsup now belongs to a white separatist group called Identity Evropa.

Osborne was an elected precinct committee officer and a leader of the College Republicans chapter at Gonzaga University. She's also Allsup's girlfriend. Osborne couldn't be reached for comment Friday.

In a phone call Friday, Maksimov said his resignation had nothing to do with Allsup's appearance but said online that Wright had been the target of a "witch hunt."

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com