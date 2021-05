BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Two of three people killed when a pickup truck and a sedan crashed on a bridge over a body of water were students at South Carolina colleges, according to school officials.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the victims Saturday as Tyler Cameron Carroll, 23, of Ridgeland; Jonathan Green, 27, of Hardeeville and Jordan Amari Johnson, 21, of Ridgeland.