2 Joplin manufacturers lead battery development industry

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Two Joplin companies are at the forefront of the country's battery development industry.

The Joplin Globe reports that a new company, ZAF Energy Systems, is joining longtime local manufacturer, EaglePicher Technologies, in transforming how batteries are made and used.

ZAF Energy is working on replacing traditional lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries with a nickel-zinc makeup. The company announced last month that Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded it a $600,000 grant. ZAF Energy plans to use the funding to expand production at its Joplin plant.

EaglePicher has built batteries that power satellites and spacecraft since 1958. The company's product is currently helping power two of NASA's highest-profile projects, the Orion and Osiris-Rex.

EaglePicher official Ron Nowlin says the batteries required by spacecraft can take up to a year to assemble.

___

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com