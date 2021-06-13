2 Florida men accused of defrauding investors

MIAMI (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed fraud charges against a Florida man investigators say misappropriated more than $1 million in investor funds for personal use. The SEC also says it caught Larry Brodman using money from newer investors to pay a portion of the supposed profits of earlier investors.

The Miami Herald reports on the complaint, which also involves another Florida man accused of acting illegally as an unregistered broker while offering and selling the securities involved. Anthony Nicolosi was charged with violating the offering registration and broker-dealer registration provisions of the federal securities laws.