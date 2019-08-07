2 Democrats head to runoff for vacant Arkansas House seat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Democrats are headed toward a runoff next month for a state House seat that was vacated by a lawmaker who resigned to take a job with Little Rock's mayor.

Denise Ennett and Darrell Stephens advanced Tuesday to the September 3 runoff for the District 36 seat that was held by former state Rep. Charles Blake.

Five candidates sought the party's nomination in the primary. No Republicans or independent candidates are running for the seat.

Blake was the top Democrat in the majority-Republican House. He left office in May to become Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott's chief of staff.