HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut residents were among more than 80 people arrested in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to police in Washington.

Mauricio Mendez and Victoria Bergeson, both 40 and from Groton, Connecticut, were charged with unlawful entry and curfew violation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. A police log does not provide details of the charges.