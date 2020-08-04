2 California state hospital patients with coronavirus die

COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — Two patients at a state mental hospital in Central California have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, officials said.

One patient died Sunday at the Department of State Hospitals-Coalinga after contracting the virus while being treated outside of the facility, according to a hospital email sent to staff on Monday, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Another patient died Monday at an outside hospital, according to the email.

The department didn't release other information, citing health privacy rules.

The psychiatric hospital has about 1,300 beds and treats people with mental disorders who are considered a danger to themselves or others. Most are sexually violent predators, according to the hospital website.

Twenty-eight patients and 31 employees reportedly have tested positive for COVID-19.