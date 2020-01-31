1st case of coronavirus in Northern California confirmed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in the San Francisco Bay Area has tested positive for the coronavirus, health authorities in Santa Clara County said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the Santa Clara County resident tested positive for the virus, Sara Cody, director of Santa Clara County's Public Health Department said.

The man traveled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, and visited Shanghai before returning January 24 to California, where he became ill, Cody said.

The man was never sick enough to be hospitalized and "self-isolated" by staying home, she said.

The man only left home to seek outpatient care twice, and public health officials are now trying to reach anyone he may have come into contact with during those times. "Fortunately, the list of contact since his return is short," Cody said.

She said there was no risk of infection for the general public. "Although we understand this case may raise concern, it doesn't change the risk for the general public. The public at large is still at low risk," she said.

The man had very few contacts at his home and that those people have been identified and will isolate at home for 14 days, Cody said.

(backslash)Two cases of the new pneumonia-like virus in Los Angeles County and one in Orange County have already been confirmed.

China on Friday confirmed nearly 10,000 cases of the virus, which can cause pneumonia and other severe respiratory symptoms. So far 213 people have died from the virus in just two months.