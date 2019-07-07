$1B renewable energy bill to be subject of public hearing

BOSTON (AP) — A $1 billion renewable energy bill will be the subject of a public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The proposal from Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo would spend about $100 million a year over a decade to help cities and towns adopt new technologies designed to cut greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen infrastructure projects, while reducing municipal costs.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

The initiative — called GreenWorks — would include money for renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate change resiliency efforts.

DeLeo has said the competitive grants would be available to help municipalities pay for projects like solar power, energy storage, microgrids and electric car charging stations.

He said he hoped the grants would help nudge local communities to pursue their renewable energy goals.