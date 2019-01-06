1908 race riot site could become National Historic Monument

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois congressman has introduced a measure to designate the site of 1908 race riots in Springfield as a National Historic Monument.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says the site is an important part of the history of Springfield and the nation. He says the designation will ensure the site's history "is nationally recognized and preserved."

A white mob destroyed black-owned businesses and homes in Springfield during the riots. Two black men were lynched. The events prompted civil rights activists in New York to hold meetings, leading to the formation of the NAACP.

The remains of some of the destroyed homes were found during a 2014 construction project.

The National Park Service has agreed to conduct a preliminary assessment of the site, which is typically required for a designation.