19 deaths and 473 new COVID-19 cases announced for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The number of coronavirus deaths in Illinois increased by 19 to 6,326, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday.

An additional 473 new cases of COVID-19 was reported Monday by the health department, bringing the state’s total to 133,016 cases. It was the lowest daily tally of cases since March 30 and were the result of 18,627 new processed tests. The state’s preliminary seven-day positivity rate for cases remains at 3%. On Sunday, Illinois also saw 19 deaths from COVID-19.

The Public Health Department reports that statewide, 1,853 beds out of 3,882 beds in intensive care units were available, while 4,373 ventilators, out of a possible 5,983, were currently available.

As state officials announced new coronavirus numbers, the University of Illinois at Chicago announced that next month, it will begin testing a potential vaccine for COVID-19. The university said it expects to enroll next month, with expectations of enrolling at least 1,000 local participants in the clinical trial.

According to university officials, the vaccine was developed by biotech company Moderna, and the trial is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.