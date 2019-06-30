17-year-old's body found after Mississippi Sound drowning

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The body of a 17-year-old Mississippi boy has been recovered after he drowned in the Mississippi Sound on Saturday.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer tells WLOX-TV that the body of Hattiesburg teen Carson Hall was found Sunday morning. Switzer says Hall died from accidental drowning after he jumped off a boat near Ship Island.

Switzer says that Hall hit the water belly first and didn't resurface. Others onboard jumped in to search for Hall, later calling the Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter and a boat.

The Mississippi Marine Patrol also looked for Hall, but authorities couldn't find him until Sunday, hampered by water conditions.

Hall recently graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hattiesburg.