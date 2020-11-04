17 Weston High staffers quarantining, moves school to remote model

WESTON — Weston High School will move to temporary remote learning through Nov. 13 after 17 staff members with “critical” responsibilities have been asked to quarantine due to a possible COVID exposure, school officials said.

“We received confirmation today that a staff member at Weston High School tested positive for COVID-19,” Weston High School principal Lisa Wolak said in an email to parents Wednesday. “The administration had been monitoring this situation.”

Weston High School was dismissed at 9 a.m. instead of 10:45 a.m. due to the confirmed case.

Wolak said direct contacts were notified after a review with the district’s COVID management team and consultation with the Westport-Weston Health District.

“There are 17 staff members and one student that need to be quarantined,” she said. “Due to the extent of the exposure and the critical nature of the responsibilities of these 17 members for the operation of the building, Weston High School will operate in temporary remote learning through Nov. 13.”

Wolak said Thursday will be a Gold D day as scheduled and the high school’s blue cohort will only log in for afternoon classes.

“We will keep you updated on this situation,” she said.

On Wednesday, school officials also confirmed a Weston Intermediate School student tested positive for COVID-19.

“As we have just advised WIS staff, we received confirmation today that a fifth grade student at WIS tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent William Mckersie said in an email to parents. “The WIS administration is in the process of contacting anyone who may have been a close contact and therefore would need to quarantine.”

He said Weston Intermediate School officials will contact staff and parents once contact tracing is completed.

“In the spirit of transparency, it is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” Mckersie said. “We would like to underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”

Wednesday’s announcements comes a week after officials said 19 student athletes at Weston High School had to be quarantined due to a possible exposure to COVID-19.

A staff member at Weston Intermediate School tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said last Thursday, though that case didn’t prompt the school to close because it was determined there was no risk of exposure on campus.

